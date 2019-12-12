2 men facing 30+ charges each in string of Sampson, Johnston County break-ins, larcenies

CLINTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Two men are behind bars in Sampson County after authorities say they committed a string of burglaries throughout Sampson and Johnston counties dating back to November, according to the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office.

Carlton DeWayne Bratten Jr., 25, of Clinton, and Dexture Smith, 22, of Charlotte, are facing a long list of charges in connection with the case.

According to the sheriff’s office, a breaking-and-entering was reported on Nov. 27 on Timothy Road where multiple gaming systems and game accessories were reported stolen by the homeowner.

The homeowner, according to officials, had recorded the serial numbers on the gaming systems, which allowed investigators to track the items to a GameStop and thus identify the suspect who sold them to the store.

While investigating, authorities were able to determine that the same person was responsible for selling other items that had been reported stolen from other breaking-and-enterings in Sampson County.

The sheriff’s office said the discovery “was useful in aiding investigators in solving additional break-ins that were reported” at homes on Bonnetesville Road, Old Drag Strip Road, Panhandle Road, New Hope Church Road, and Hobbton Way.

On Dec. 5, the sheriff’s office executed a search warrant at the suspect’s home in the 3700-block of Roseboro Highway. During the search, additional stolen property was found. Three stolen guns were also found in Bratten’s vehicle. One of those stolen firearms was reported stolen out of Johnston County. That discovery helped investigators in Johnston County solve multiple other reported break-ins there.

Bratten was charged with nine counts of breaking and entering, eight counts of larceny after breaking and entering, eight counts of possession of stolen goods, three counts of possession of a firearm by felon, three counts of larceny of a firearm, and one count of obtain property by false pretense.

Bratten is being held in the Sampson County Detention Center under a $185,000 bond.

Following Bratten’s Dec. 5 arrest, authorities made another arrest in the case on Tuesday.

Smith was arrested at a Hobbton High School basketball game and taken into custody on outstanding warrants out of Johnston County. He also had pending warrants in Sampson County related to the Bratten incidents, officials said.

Smith is charged with 12 counts of breaking and entering, 10 counts of larceny after breaking and entering, three counts of felony conspiracy, and eight counts of possession of stolen goods.

He is being held in the Sampson County Detention Center under a $160,000 bond.

