ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Two men were arrested after drugs were found when their car was stopped by police in Rocky Mount this week, officials said.

The incident happened around 7:40 a.m. Friday in the 2800 block of South Church Street, according to a news release from the Rocky Mount Police Department.

Police conducted a vehicle stop “after witnessing a traffic violation,” the news release said.

Officers then “developed probable cause to search the vehicle,” police said in the release.

Police then found 102 grams of crack cocaine, 132 grams of marijuana and about $2,000 in cash.

The driver, Kelsey Bynum, 40, of Nashville, was arrested and charged with maintaining a vehicle used for the keeping and selling of controlled substances, and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to police.

Aristarchus Howard, 36, of Rocky Mount, who was a passenger in the car, was also arrested, police said.

He was charged with possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine, trafficking in cocaine, possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Bynum received a written promise to appear. Howard received a $200,000 secured bond.