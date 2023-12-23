Photo from the Roanoke Rapids Police Department

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — Police in a Halifax County town say they are seeking two shoplifters who pretended they were using a store’s self-checkout but left without paying while stealing items earlier this month.

The most recent cases, which appear to be at the Roanoke Rapids Lowe’s Home Improvement, come just days after three people were identified — and two were captured — in two theft cases at the same Lowe’s store this month, police said.

The earlier cases at Lowe’s ended with a woman’s arrest and one suspect captured in a dramatic standoff — after he was also accused of robbing a Family Dollar, Nash County officials said. One man is still on the run, police said.

The latest two thefts happened at the Lowe’s at 1600 Julian R. Allsbrook Highway, according to photos and information in a news release from the Roanoke Rapids Police Department.

The shoplifting cases took place on December 1 and 12, police said.

“During both larcenies, the suspects acted as if they were using the self-checkout only to walk out without paying for merchandise,” officers said in the news release.

In both cases, the men were spotted getting into a white SUV in the parking lot.

Officers said anyone with information about the duo should call the Roanoke Rapids Police Department at (252) 533-2810.