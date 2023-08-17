SHARPSBURG, N.C. (WNCN) — Two men and a juvenile have been charged in an armed robbery that culminated from a Facebook Messenger encounter.

At 6:05 a.m. on Wednesday, Sharpsburg police with assistance from the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office, conducted search warrants at two residents in the Millwood subdivision.

The warrants were executed at two residences in the 200 block of Katie Drive for three suspects who were involved in an armed robbery.

The victim told authorities that he was lured to that location by the suspects through Facebook Messenger.

Jaquarious Brown and Elijah Lindsey, who live at one of the residences, were both charged with armed robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit armed robbery. A third suspect is a juvenile who is facing similar charges.

Both Brown and Lindsey are being held under bond at the Edgecombe County Detention Center.