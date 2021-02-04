2 men killed in separate shootings in Rocky Mount, police say

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – Rocky Mount police are investigating two separate homicides that happened within minutes of each other Thursday afternoon.

At 1:52 p.m., police received a shot spotter alert from the 1000 block of Branch Street. Officers arrived to find 27-year-old Markelius Chambers, who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital where he has since died, police said.

Then, at 2:06 p.m., police responded to a shooting report along the 100 block of Challenge Court. They found a man who had been shot. He died at the scene, police said.

The second victim was not identified.

The two scenes are about 3.5 miles apart. Police did not say whether or not the homicides were related.

Police said both investigations are ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Rocky Mount police at 252-972-1411 or Twin County Crime Stoppers at 252-977-1111.