2 more arrested week after deadly shooting in Rocky Mount, police say

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – Two more people were arrested a week after a daytime shooting in Rocky Mount left a man dead, police said Thursday.

Tyheem Perry, 20, and Nakesha Williams, 40, were both arrested Thursday. Both were charged with accessory after the fact. Perry was given a $50,000 secured bond. Williams was given a $90,000 secured bond, police said.

On Feb. 4 just before 2 p.m., officers responded to a shot spotter activation along the 1000 block of Branch Street. It was one of two deadly shootings just minutes apart in Rocky Mount that afternoon.

They arrived to find 27-year-old Markelius Chambers suffering from a gunshot.

Chambers died at the hospital, police said.

Darryel Jerrod Hill, 30, was arrested the following day and charged with first-degree murder.

