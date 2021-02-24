2 more charged in connection with January deadly shooting at Roanoke Rapids apartments

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) – Two more people have been charged in connection with a deadly shooting at a Roanoke Rapids apartment complex in January.

On Jan. 16, Roanoke Rapids police responded to the Windchase Apartments after receiving a call about a man lying on the ground unresponsive.

They arrived to find 36-year-old Curtis Graham, who had been shot multiple times. He died at the scene, police said.

Travon Darius Brown, 23, and Tyquan Tavious Brown, 21, were both charged on Wednesday with murder and conspiracy to commit murder, police said.

Jonathan James Brown and Joshua Patrick Brown were arrested on Jan. 25. The former was charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder. The latter was charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

Tyquan and Travon are brothers and the nephews of Jonathan and Joshua, Roanoke Rapids Police Chief Bobby Martin said.