2 nabbed, 1 sought after Fayetteville man found dead in Harnett County

DUNN, N.C. (WNCN) -- Two men have been charged after a Fayetteville man was found dead in a vehicle in Dunn last week, officials say.

Demetrius Monte Johnson, 21, Fayetteville was discovered dead around 3:40 a.m. Wednesday in a vehicle in the road at 4367 US 301 N. Dunn, according to a news release from the Harnett County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies announced Tuesday that Tony Junior Williams, 29, of Erwin and Travonta Malik Sittle, 19, of Dunn are charged in the case.

Officials also said they are seeking Isaiah Shantrell Wilson, 20, of Erwin.

Williams and Sittle are charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder and shooting into an occupied motor vehicle.

Warrants have been filed against Wilson for the same charges.

Anyone with information about the location of Wilson is asked to contact the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office at 910-893-9111 or the anonymous tip-line at 910-893-0300.

