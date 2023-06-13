ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Two youths from Durham and Clayton broke into at least 28 cars at Rocky Mount hotels, then stole a car and led police on a chase to Wake County until they crashed on Tuesday, Rocky Mount police said.

The cars that were broken into were in the northwest area of Rocky Mount, according to a news release from the Rocky Mount Police Department.

After breaking into the cars, the suspects stole a Jeep from the DoubleTree Hotel parking lot, police said.

While Rocky Mount police were following up at the hotel crime scenes, the Nashville Police Department tried to stop the stolen Jeep on westbound U.S. 64 for a traffic violation, according to the news release.

The suspects fled and Nashville police began chasing them. The chase continued into Wake County before the suspects crashed.

Following the crash, police say the suspects abandoned the Jeep and ran off.

Two juveniles were caught and found with some of the stolen property from the vehicle break-ins, police said.

They were also found to be in possession of stolen property from other jurisdictions, the news release said.

The juveniles were charged with several felonies, including breaking and entering a motor vehicle, larceny of a motor vehicle, larceny of a firearm, and felony flee to elude arrest, police said.

Both juveniles were taken to the Wake County Juvenile Facility and are being held under a secure custody order.