2 nabbed after chase from Nash County ends in crash in Franklin County

SPRING HOPE, N.C. (WNCN) — Two men were captured after a chase and crash from Nash County into Franklin County on Tuesday afternoon.
The incident began when two wanted men were spotted in a car by the Nash/Franklin Community Action Team, according to Franklin County Sheriff Kent Winstead.
The chase began on N.C. 581 in Nash County and continued Peachtree Baptist Church at the intersection of N.C. 581 with Lancaster Store Road in Franklin County, Winstead said.
In that area, the driver then jumped out of the car, leaving the passenger behind in the running car.
The car then crashed into and knocked down a stop sign. It then crashed into a ditch, kept going another 100 yards and then crashed into another ditch, Winsted said.
The driver complained of back pain and was taken to a nearby hospital.
Both men were taken into custody. It’s unclear what charges the men were originally sought on.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- ‘So, so scary’ — 3 killed in 2 separate shootings in Raleigh in just hours
- North Carolina Breaking News Facebook page under fire for spreading ‘fake news’
- Large explosion in Franklin County after blasting caps found in barn set for demolition
- Cal Cunningham says he’s in the best position to take on Sen. Thom Tillis
- Former Panthers tight end Greg Olsen signs with Seattle Seahawks
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now