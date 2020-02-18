2 nabbed after chase from Nash County ends in crash in Franklin County

SPRING HOPE, N.C. (WNCN) — Two men were captured after a chase and crash from Nash County into Franklin County on Tuesday afternoon.

The incident began when two wanted men were spotted in a car by the Nash/Franklin Community Action Team, according to Franklin County Sheriff Kent Winstead.

The chase began on N.C. 581 in Nash County and continued Peachtree Baptist Church at the intersection of N.C. 581 with Lancaster Store Road in Franklin County, Winstead said.

In that area, the driver then jumped out of the car, leaving the passenger behind in the running car.

The car then crashed into and knocked down a stop sign. It then crashed into a ditch, kept going another 100 yards and then crashed into another ditch, Winsted said.

The driver complained of back pain and was taken to a nearby hospital.

Both men were taken into custody. It’s unclear what charges the men were originally sought on.

