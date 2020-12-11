2 nabbed after shots fired into home with children inside, high-speed chase, Roanoke Rapids police say

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — Two men were arrested after shots were fired into a home where several adults and children were gathered in Roanoke Rapids Friday afternoon, police say.

The incident included a high-speed chase into the town of Gaston across the Roanoke River — and a suspect throwing a gun from a bridge during the chase, police said.

The incident was reported around 12:25 p.m. when two officers heard gunshots that seemed to come from the 300 block of Franklin Street, according to a news release from Roanoke Rapids police.

A witness described the car the shots were fired from and an officer near the scene spotted a car that matched the description traveling north on 3rd Street, the news release said.

The car did not stop for police and took off, police said.

“The suspects continued to drive at a high rate of speed passing other vehicles illegally,” the news release said.

As the car went across the bridge into Gaston, “the passenger threw the gun and the vehicle continued into Gaston, where it eventually stopped near Graig Street,” the release said.

Four grams of marijuanan and a marijuana scale device was found in the car, police said.

Terrick Hyman, 21, of the Roanoke Rapids area, was the passenger, and was charged with firearm by a felon, discharge a weapon into occupied dwelling, 4 counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and conspiracy to shoot into an occupied dwelling, police said.

Alvin Norwood, 29, also of the Roanoke Rapids area, was driving and was charged with felony flee to elude, driving while license revoked, careless and reckless, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, fail to stop for a red light, and conspiracy to discharge a weapon into an occupied dwelling, according to the news release.

The two suspects were given a court date of Feb. 3, 2021.