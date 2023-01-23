ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — A man armed with a gun who was “acting very irate” while making threats in his neighbor’s yard was later arrested on drug charges, according to deputies in Halifax County.

The incident was reported by a 911 call on Jan. 10 at 1049 N.C. 903 west of Roanoke Rapids, the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

The 911 caller also said there was another man inside the home of the man who was making threats, deputies said.

When deputies arrived, they discovered the man in the yard was Donald West Jr., 51, who had a previous arrest warrant for assault on a female, the news release said.

Courtesy: Halifax County Sheriff’s Office

“Upon arresting West, methamphetamine and a smoking pipe were found in his front pocket,” the news release said.

The other man inside West’s home, David Lee Sparks, 56, of Roanoke Rapids, was found with methamphetamine, fentanyl, marijuana and multiple items of drug paraphernalia in a backpack, officials said.

West was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Sparks was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, felony possession of a Schedule I narcotic “fentanyl”, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.