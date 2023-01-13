ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Two men have been arrested in a death that happened after a fight broke out in a street in Rocky Mount last week, police said late Friday night.

The deadly incident was reported on Jan. 5 just after 8:20 p.m. when officers responded to the 1200 block of Hargrove Street regarding a fight in progress.

After arriving, officers found Darnell Battle, 30, lying on the ground.

First responders provided life-saving measures, but he died on the scene from his injuries sustained from the fight, according to police.

Battle is the city’s first homicide victim of 2023, police said.

Friday, Dontarious Whitehead, 32, and Mark Lee Smith, 36, were arrested and charged with first-degree murder for their involvement in Battle’s death, according to a police news release.

Police Friday night also released details about how the deadly incident unfolded.

“The investigation revealed Smith and Whitehead were attending a party at 1206 Branch Street when they encountered the victim in the roadway in front of that residence,” a Friday night news release said. “Smith and Whitehead began to verbally argue with the victim which escalated into a physical assault.”

Battle died minutes later, according to police.

Whitehead and Smith are being held without bond.

Their first court date is set for Wednesday at the Edgecombe County Superior Courthouse.