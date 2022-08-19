LOUISBURG, N.C. (WNCN) — Two New Jersey men were arrested in Franklin County after a traffic stop turned investigation revealed 22 stolen credit cards, $9,000 in cash and more than $1.4 million in fraudulent checks, Sheriff Kent Winstead shared on social media Friday afternoon.

The vehicle, a 2019 Infinity with a New Jersey license plate, was stopped on Tuesday along U.S. 64 by members of Franklin County’s Patrol Division Community Action Team for traffic violations.

During the stop, the sheriff said probable cause led to a search of the vehicle that turned up a scale, a vacuum-sealed bag with marijuana residue, several bank checks from the New Jersey/New York area and credit cards.

Officers also noticed many checks appeared to have been altered and replaced with different amounts and names.

The two in the vehicle, Wayne L. Barton and Blancsun Altidor, both 28 and from New Jersey, were taken into custody initially with fraud charges.

Over the next few days, investigators discovered hidden credit cards and additional checks in the car.

Barton and Altidor both face the same charges of:

30 counts of identity theft;

22 counts of financial transaction card theft;

9 counts of chose in action;

4 counts of possessing and transporting counterfeit instruments.

Both subjects are currently being held in the Franklin County Detention Center under a $1.5 million bond.