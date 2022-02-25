WELDON, N.C. (WNCN) — Halifax County deputies say they arrested a couple this week for selling drugs along the same street and block where a young man was killed last week in Weldon.

The fentanyl bust took place around noon Thursday at a home in the 900 block of Sycamore Street, according to a news release from the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office.

A week earlier, Ja’eid Jabae Watson, 19, of Roanoke Rapids was gunned down around 10:20 a.m. outside near the road in the same block, deputies say. Watson recently graduated from Roanoke Rapids High School.

Thursday, a search warrant allowed deputies and Weldon police into a nearby home.

At the home, agents seized about 451 grams of fentanyl along with several drug paraphernalia items, the news release said. The street value of the fentanyl is about $45,000, deputies say.

William Tecumpsah Hamlin, 73, and Ruby Lee Boone, 39, of the home were both charged with trafficking opium, possession with the intent to sell/deliver schedule I controlled substance and maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Hamlin and Boone were each given a $20,000 bond with a March 16 court date.