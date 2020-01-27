2 nabbed trafficking $1.6 million in heroin from Mexico to Harnett County, deputies say

ANGIER, N.C. (WNCN) — Two men were arrested last week after Harnett County deputies say they were attempting to traffic heroin from Mexico to Angier valued at over $1 million.
Harnett County narcotics agents, along with U.S. Homeland Security agents on Tuesday intercepted a package during shipping that was bound to Angier from Mexico.
The package contained heroin weighing 1.8 pounds with an estimated street value of $1.6 million, deputies said in a release.
Investigators say the heroin was concealed in a piece of scientific lab equipment.
Upon discovery, authorities delivered the package to 120 Broadwell Lane in Angier and arrested two men, deputies said.
Brian Lee Stephenson, 45, of Angier, was arrested and charged with one count of trafficking heroin and one count of conspire to traffic heroin. He was given a $250,000 secured bond.
Rayshone Shone McNeill, 33, of Willow Springs, was charged with conspire to traffic heroin. He was given a $150,000 secured bond.
Both remain in the Harnett County detention facility.
