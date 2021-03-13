2 NC inmates die after testing positive for COVID-19

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP/WNCN) – North Carolina prison officials said Saturday that COVID-19 was the cause or at least a contributing factor in the death of two inmates from Franklin Correctional Center in Bunn.

The inmates from the Franklin County facility who died were both men in their early 60s.

One man tested positive for COVID-19 on Feb. 7 and was hospitalized 10 days later. Officials said in a news release that his condition worsened and he died Friday.

The other inmate who died had “underlying health conditions,” a news release said. He tested positive for COVID-19 on Feb. 19 and was hospitalized four days later.

The second inmate also died Friday after his condition worsened.

Final determination of the cause of death in both cases will be made following a review by the North Carolina Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The Department of Public Safety said it will not identify the inmates, citing each family’s right to privacy and the confidentiality of prison offender records.