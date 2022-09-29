VASS, N.C. (WNCN) – A 12 and 14-year-old girl were safely transported by police back to their homes after a man they met on a dating app picked them up from their home and took them to a park last week, police said.

The Vass Police Department said it found a suspicious vehicle at Vass Park on the night of Sept. 23 that had the man and two young girls in it.

Officers and investigators said after talking to both girls, it was determined they met the man through a dating app. Furthermore, the investigation revealed the man, 20-year-old Ethan Garrett Fenerty, picked the girls up outside their homes and drove them to the park with no knowledge to their parents.

Fenerty was charged with felony soliciting a child by computer, felonious restraint, felony second degree kidnapping and felony indecent liberties with a child.

He is being held in the Moore County Detention Center under a $50,000 secured bond and scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 26.

Both girls were returned to their parents the same night.