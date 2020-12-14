2 NC members Electoral College speak out ahead of planned Monday vote

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One of the most anticipated days in this year’s presidential election is about to occur — the convening of the Electoral College.

In North Carolina, there are 15 electors and CBS 17 spoke with two of them, a school teacher and retired lawyer. They are both voting in state’s Electoral College for the first time.

North Carolina’s electors will meet in the North Carolina House chamber in the Old Capitol Building in downtown Raleigh, casting their ballots at noon on Monday.

The last time North Carolina electors met was in 2016, at a time when Donald Trump lost the popular vote but won the Electoral College and Congress certified him as the winner.

CBS 17 asked Edwin Garvin II, one of those set to vote Monday, if he thought the system still works.

“Yes,” he said. That’s “because the selection of the president of the United States requires a broad-based political and geographical consensus.”

Since the country was founded, it’s always been that the Electoral College has been the final say in an election.

CBS 17 asked Susan Mills if she thought the college’s vote will be the last word on this election, given all the legal challenges and controversy.

“That’s a very difficult question,” she said. “I would like to think it’s not going to be the last word because I still would like to have President Trump be my president for another 4 years.”

CBS 17 asked Garvin if he though this Electoral College vote will stick nationally.

“Sounds like it,” he said.

North Carolina law requires electors to vote for the person who won the state and electors here can’t change their minds without having their vote disqualified and being assessed a $500 fine.

Because President Trump didn’t get enough electoral votes nationally this time, Garvin believes there is no overturning the election.

“In my limited understanding, it sounds like the Electoral College vote will come out as many people anticipate it,” he said. “Joe Biden will be selected as the next president by the Electoral College.”

Despite so much controversy surrounding this election, both Garvin and Mills said they’ve received no adverse reaction from the public regarding their roles as electors.

Although some states will be holding virtual Electoral College voting on Monday, North Carolina will continue the tradition of voting in person.

CBS 17 asked Mills if she had any pandemic concerns about meeting in a group as an elector.

“I do not.” she said. “We all have risks and we have to be smart about it and do whatever we need to do to protect ourselves and fellow electors.”

Naturally, the pandemic has changed the way the Electoral College will function here in North Carolina.

Before the session begins, all participants will have their temperature taken. They must also socially distance and visitors will be limited.