2 NC SBI agents injured when bomb-making materials explode in Sampson County home

Assistant Special Agent in Charge Timothy Luper, who was injured in the explosion, spoke with CBS 17 in October 2018.

DUNN, N.C. (WNCN) — Two North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation Bomb Squad agents were injured in an explosion Friday morning in Sampson County, according to SBI officials.

Sampson County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Marcus Smith told CBS 17 the incident all began Thursday around lunchtime when deputies initiated a stop at U.S. Route 13 at U.S. Route 421. Deputies noticed explosive devices inside the vehicle and took the driver into custody.

A search warrant was executed Thursday evening at the driver’s home. Once authorities got to the home on JV Farm Road in Dunn, they noticed bomb-making materials in a cabin on the property behind the home.

Once the materials were located, the SBI’s bomb squad was called in.

On Thursday night, Assistant Special Agent in Charge Timothy Luper and Special Agent Brian Joy were in Sampson County helping the sheriff’s office with the search, which stretched into Friday morning, SBI officials said.

According to authorities, while the agents were “conducting a render safe mission,” an explosion occurred and both men were injured.

Joy was airlifted to the Jaycee Burn Center in Chapel Hill for treatment. Luper was also taken to the burn center for treatment, but not via LifeFlight.

Joy is listed in critical condition and Luper is currently in stable condition, according to the SBI.

No deputies were injured in the explosion, Smith said.

This story will be updated as it develops.

