TARBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Two speeding drivers in Edgecombe County were busted this week — with one DWI driver involved in a race and the other found with drugs and concealed guns, deputies said.

The first arrest happened Tuesday night when a deputy was patrolling along N.C. 111 North, according to a news release from the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office.

A driver was clocked speeding at 116 mph along N.C. 111 North and then crashed. Driver now facing DWI and racing charges, officials say. Photo courtesy: Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office.

The deputy spotted a car he clocked traveling at 116 mph in a 55 mph zone, the news release said.

As the deputy turned around to stop the car, the suspect’s car ran off the road and hit a power pole, deputies said. Photos were released of the wrecked car and radar unit showing the speed.

The driver, Randall Moore, 55, was charged with speeding, careless and reckless driving, unsafe passing and prearranged speed competition, deputies said. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol charged Moore with DWI, driving with license revoked and failure to maintain lane control, officials said.

Items found during a search after a driver was stopped while traveling 94 mph on U.S. 64 bypass. Photo courtesy: Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office.

On Wednesday, a deputy traveling along the U.S. 64 Bypass stopped a car that was also speeding — 94 mph in a 70 mph zone, officials said.

The deputy “established probable cause to search the vehicle” and discovered several items, a news release said.

Inside the car, officials found three concealed guns, marijuana, oxycodone, scales and drug packaging materials, according to the news release.

A photo was released of several of the items seized in the search of the car.

Armante Jones of Hertford in Perquimans County was arrested and charged in the incident, deputies said.