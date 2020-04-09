2 new flu deaths reported in NC; 165 for the season, NCDHHS says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Two people died in North Carolina due to the flu between March 29 and April 4, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

That brings the total to 165 deaths in the state as of April 4.

The number of deaths is down from 5 the prior week and has been generally trending downward since a season-high of 19 deaths during the week ending Feb. 22, data shows.

Meanwhile, North Carolina has had 65 people die in connection with the coronavirus pandemic. The state’s non-essential businesses are shut down and people are being encouraged to stay home to mitigate the virus’ spread.

