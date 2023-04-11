Sgt. B. Murphy along with K-9 Raven (left) and Deputy G. Martin along with K-9 Loki in photos from the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office.

HALIFAX, N.C. (WNCN) — Two new K-9 units will be joining the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office after graduating an academy last week, officials said.

The graduation ceremony was held Friday at East Coast Canine in Tarboro.

Sgt. B. Murphy, along with K-9 Raven, and Deputy G. Martin, along with K-9 Loki, were two of the graduates, according to the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office.

Raven is a 2-year-old female German Shepherd from the Czech Republic. Loki is a 16-month-old German Shepherd from Hungary.

“Congratulations to both of our newest K-9 teams. We can’t wait to see you working in the county. Well done!” Halifax County deputies said in a news release.

A K-9 team from Rocky Mount Police Department also graduated the same day.