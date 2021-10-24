2 pedestrians killed after being struck by car on Highway 158 in Roanoke Rapids

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) – Two people were struck by a vehicle early Sunday morning on Highway 158 in the area of Premier Boulevard. They were pronounced dead on the scene by the Roanoke Rapids Police Department.

At approximately 12:58 a.m., officers responded to the area in Roanoke Rapids where witnesses said about eight people were attempting to cross the street when two people were struck.

Both victims, who were 31-years-old and are not being identified at this time. Roanoke Rapids Chief of Police, Bobby Martin said that information will not be released until their next of kin is notified.

Martin said the investigation remains ongoing and CBS 17 will update this story when more information becomes available.