ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — Roanoke Rapids police are investigating after they say someone walked up to a vehicle in the parking lot of Walmart and fired shots, striking two people, according to Chief of Police B.L. Martin.

Police say the shooting happened just after noon at the Walmart located at 251 Premier Blvd. in Roanoke Rapids.

The condition of the two victims is unknown at this time, police say. Police are currently searching for the suspect.

This story will be updated.