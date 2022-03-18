ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) – Two Roanoke Rapids men were arrested on more than 80 child sex crimes charges, police announced Friday.

According to Roanoke Rapids Police Chief Bobby Martin, police executed a search warrant around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at a home on Julian Allsbrook Highway.

During the search, investigators found “a copious amount of evidence related to the sexual exploitation of minors,” a news release said.

Eddie Martin, 48, and Ian Bundy, 30, were arrested and charged with a total of 83 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

The investigation began last year when Capt. J. L. Hardy was assigned the case from the North Carolina Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. The search warrant was a result of investigating the information provided, the release said.

Eddie Martin. (Courtesy of the Roanoke Rapids Police Department)

Ian Bundy. (Courtesy of the Roanoke Rapids Police Department)

“The collaborative efforts of multiple agencies make these types of investigations successful to keep our children safe,” the release said.

Anyone who has information on the exploitation of a minor should contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children online or call 1-800-843-5678.