2 Roanoke Rapids men charged in drug overdose death

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) – Two Roanoke Rapids men were taken into custody Wednesday and charged in connection with the drug-related death of a 25-year-old man in June.

Rakueem Edmonds of Enfield was found dead in a room at the Brookwood Motel on Allsbrook Highway in Roanoke Rapids on June 26, Roanoke Rapids police said.

An investigation revealed Edmonds’ death was from “drug-related complications,” police said.

Investigations Sgt. G.L. Williams identified two men that contributed to the death of Edmonds.

Kateo Wardell Harris Jr, 22, and Nyati Garner, 22, surrendered to Roanoke Rapids police on Wednesday.

Harris Jr. was charged with second-degree murder distribution drug, felony conspiracy, sell/deliver Schedule I constrolled substance, and sell/deliver Schedule II controlled substance.

Harris Jr. is currently on probation and has numerous drug related charges pending in court.

He received a $150,000 secured bond on Wednesday’s charges.

Garner received a $50,000 secured bond after being charged with felony conspiracy, sell/deliver Schedule I controlled substance, and sell/deliver Schedule II controlled substance.

Both are scheduled to appear in court Feb. 3, 2021.