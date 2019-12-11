2 Roanoke Rapids preschool teachers charged with child abuse following investigation

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — Two teachers at a Roanoke Rapids preschool are facing child abuse charges following an investigation that began in November, police said Wednesday morning.

The arrests are a result of an investigation by the Roanoke Rapids Police Department that began on Nov. 13 following a complaint of child abuse at the Gingerbread House of the Roanoke Valley.

While investigating, police learned the suspect was a teacher at the school and was not working at the facility at the time of the initial complaint. As the investigation continued, more parents came forward with additional complaints and other issues, police said.

So far, the investigation has resulted in the arrest of two women. Tyesha Pearson and Olivia Ulrich are both facing charges of misdemeanor child abuse. Pearson was arrested and placed in jail under a $1,000 bond. Ulrich was given a $2,000 bond.

Both women were teachers at the preschool at the time of the offense, according to police.

Police said the investigation into the abuse claims has not been completed and “will continue until all complaints have been investigated and cleared.”

Roanoke Rapids police are working with the North Carolina Division of Child Development and Early Education in the investigation.

Pearson and Ulrich are both scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 5, 2020.

