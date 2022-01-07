2 Rocky Mount men face charges after deputies find crack cocaine, methamphetamine, stolen 9mm handgun

This handout photo from the Nash County Sheriff’s Department shows the evidence obtained during the execution of two search warrants. The department on Friday announced the arrests of Aaron Deonta Wiggins and Landrick Parnell Reaves after a three-month investigation into the sale and distribution of illegal drugs. (Source: Nash County Sheriff’s Department.)

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Two Rocky Mount men face drug and firearm charges after authorities say they were in possession of crack cocaine, methamphetamine, marijuana and a stolen 9mm handgun.

The Nash County Sheriff’s Department on Friday announced the arrests of Aaron Deonta Wiggins and Landrick Parnell Reaves after a three-month investigation into the sale and distribution of illegal drugs.

Both men have court appearances scheduled Friday at the Nash County Courthouse.

Reaves faces one count of trafficking methamphetamine, six counts of possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine, six counts of sell/deliver cocaine, six counts of maintaining a dwelling for the use of a controlled substance and one count of possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana.

He is being held at the Nash County Detention Center on a $150,000 secured bond.

Wiggins was charged with one count each of trafficking methamphetamine, trafficking cocacine, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a stolen firearm. He posted a $60,000 secured bond.

Authorities say search warrants executed Thursday at two addresses on Star Street turned up 129 grams of methamphetamine, 30 grams of crack cocaine, 15 grams of marijuana, two 9mm handguns — a stolen Smith and Wesson, and a Taurus — along with $700 and multiple items of paraphernalia.

Deputies say while the warrants were being executed, they saw Wiggins attempt to conceal an item in a trash can in the street and later found the Smith and Wesson handgun there. They say the gun was stolen from a vehicle in Indianapolis.