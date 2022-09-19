ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Over the course of nine years, two tax preparers in Rocky Mount conspired with others to file more than 1,000 false tax returns — and on Monday, they admitted it, the U.S. Department of Justice said.

From approximately 2009 to 2018, Betty Hawkins, 51, and Phyllis Ricks, 63, along with co-conspirators, caused more than 1,000 false tax returns to be filed with the IRS that claimed a total of approximately $5 million in fraudulent refunds, according to court documents and statements.

On Monday, the pair pleaded guilty to conspiring to defraud the United States for preparing the false tax returns for clients of the tax preparation businesses where they both worked.

Hawkins and Ricks face a maximum penalty of five years in prison as well as a period of supervised release, restitution and monetary penalties, the Department of Justics said.

The two are scheduled to be sentenced in a federal district court on Dec. 16.