2 Sampson County turkeys receive pardon from President Trump

CLINTON, N.C. (WNCN) – Thanksgiving has a much different meaning to turkeys. Two Sampson County birds may be the luckiest in the nation as they got to go to Washington, D.C. for the presidential pardon.

Butter’s big day took him from Clinton all the way to Washington to receive a pardon from President Donald Trump. It’s a promise not to become part of anyone’s Thanksgiving feast. Before the ceremony, people got a chance to vote on which turkey would receive the pardon: “Butter,” who apparently enjoys sweet potato fries, or “Bread,” who a big fan of Cheerwine.

Both turkeys come from Illusion Farms in Clinton. Farmer Wellie Jackson has been raising them with this ceremony in mind.

“If you’re a turkey grower, this is as good as it’s gonna get,” said Jackson.

He said Bread and Butter are just like any other turkeys on the farm, with one exception.

“The only difference between these and those are these, like me, have been media trained. They have been trained to deal with lights and loud noises and people,” he explained. “I’ve honestly sat inside there, read books to them. We’ve watched videos together, we have sang, we have clapped.”

“There’s even a soccer ball in there and they play soccer,” he added.

All that pales in comparison to the luxury hotel where Bread and Butter spent the night as guests of honor before the ceremony. Even though only one got the official pardon from the president, both Bread and Butter will live out their lives far from the Thanksgiving table.

They’ll be taken to Virginia Tech’s “Gobbler’s Rest,” where students and veterinarians will care for them.

