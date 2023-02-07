WHITAKERS, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people were shot at the Cummins Rocky Mount Engine Plant early Tuesday evening, the Nash County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

Nash County Sheriff’s Maj. Eddie Moore said one of the victims remained at the plant located at 9377 U.S. 301 in Whitakers, and the other went down the road to a store in Battleboro, which is technically in Rocky Mount.

Because a victim went into Rocky Mount, the Rocky Mount Police Department is also involved in the investigation, Kirk Brown, the city’s director of communications, said.

The Nash County Sheriff’s Office also said “it seems that the two parties know each other, so this appears to be an isolated incident,” in a tweet. However, that is not confirmed after CBS 17 spoke directly to Moore.

Moore said the incident happened around 5 p.m. Tuesday and authorities have not been investigating for long. They expect to have the area locked down for a while, he said.

This is a developing story.