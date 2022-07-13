ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — The Rocky Mount Police Department is investigating a Wednesday afternoon shooting at a convenience store.

Dispatchers received a 911 call reporting gunfire at L&L Food Stores on Hunter Hill Road at about 1:10 p.m.

The police department said everyone involved in the shooting left the scene before officers arrived. While investigators were interviewing witnesses and collecting evidence, UNC Nash Healthcare notified police that two gunshot victims had arrived at their facility.

The victims included a 29-year-old man in critical condition and a 25-year-old man in stable condition, RMPD said. Both were airlifted to ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville for further medical treatment.

The Rocky Mount Criminal Investigation Division is still investigating the events that led to the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 252-972-1411, Twin County Crime Stoppers at 252-977-1111, or Text-ATip (Text RMPOL) and your message to CRIMES (274637). Police can also be contacted directly using the MyRMT mobile app.