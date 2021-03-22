2 shot while sitting in car in driveway, Nash County deputies say

BATTLEBORO, N.C. (WNCN)– Two people were shot while they were in a car in a driveway, the Nash County Sheriff’s Office said.

The shooting happened Sunday around 3:40 p.m. at a house on NC 48 in the Drake Community.

According to the sheriff’s office, when deputies got to the area, they found out the two victims had already been taken to the hospital by a neighbor’s personal vehicle.

Based on the investigation, the sheriff’s office said the two victims were sitting in a car in the driveway to a house when an unknown suspect came up to the car from behind and started shooting into the car.

Both victims received non-life threatening injuries and were treated and released from the hospital, the sheriff’s office said.

At this time, no suspects have been named in the case.

If you have any information relating to this shooting, the Nash County Sheriff’s Office asks that you contact Detective Carlisle at 252-459-4121.