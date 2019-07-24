2 sisters killed in Hoke County crash

ABERDEEN, N.C. (WNCN) — Two sisters were killed in a single-vehicle crash in Hoke County, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Troopers say the crash happened along the southbound side of Highway 15/501 at the Hoke County and Scotland County line.

A driver was attempting to pass another vehicle before losing control and crashing into a bridge and guardrail, troopers say.

JennaLyn Duckworth, 13, and Audra Duckworth, 11, was killed in the crash. Their father Bobby Duckworth was the driver of the vehicle. His wife Audra and their son Benjamin were all transported to the hospital for treatment of injuries.

No charges have been filed in the crash, Highway Patrol says.

