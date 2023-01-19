HENDERSON, N.C. (WNCN) — Two suspects robbed and fled a Henderson drug store Thursday morning, the Henderson Police Department said.

On Thursday at 9:30 a.m., two subjects entered Mast Family Drug Store at 418 Dabney Drive. After entering the store, police said they showed a firearm and demanded prescription medication.

Police said the “assailants” left the store and entered the front and rear passenger area of a black Toyota Rav4 with a model between 2019-23. Police said the suspects left the business and headed west on Dabney Drive.

Officers gathered multiple items of evidence at the scene and from other sources, but do not have not made any leads.

The amount stolen was not released.

Anyone with information leading to the arrest of the individuals involved are asked to contact the Henderson Police Department at 252-438-4141 or contact CrimeStoppers through the P3 app, or by calling 252-492-1925. CrimeStoppers offers a cash reward of up to $2,000.