A surveillance photo of the two suspects in a Nash County Dollar General. (Nash County Sheriff’s Office)

SAMARIA, N.C. (WNCN) — The Nash County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help identify two robbery suspects.

The sheriff’s office said the robbery took place on Friday around 9:45 p.m. at the Dollar General in Samaria.

Deputies said the suspects are believed to be two men that displayed a handgun and fled on foot after stealing an unknown amount of cash.

If you can identify the suspects or have information about the crime, call 252-459-4121, send a Facebook message or send a message through the anonymous tip line.