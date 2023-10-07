FRANKLINTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A suspected drunk driver crashed head-on with another car in Franklinton on Saturday, officials said.

The wreck happened just before noon along N.C. 56, which is East Green Street, near Oak Ridge Road in east Franklinton, according to Franklinton Police Chief James Davis Jr.

The wreck involved a driver who Davis said was suspected of DWI. Before entering Franklinton, the driver was weaving around other cars and cutting off other drivers, Davis said.

During one attempt to pass some cars after entering Franklinton, the suspect wasn’t able to get back to his lane in time — and collided head-on with a Franklin County resident, according to Davis.

One of the cars involved in the head-on crash in Franklinton on Saturday. Photo by Amalia Roy/CBS 17

The suspect and the driver of the other car were the only two people involved in the crash.

Both were taken to nearby hospitals for injuries suffered in the wreck, Davis said.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to conduct an investigation into the impairment issue, Davis said.

No one was seriously injured in the wreck. Traffic along N.C. 56 was impacted for more than an hour.