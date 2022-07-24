ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Two men were wounded by gunfire in shootings about 10 minutes apart in Rocky Mount early Sunday morning, police said.

The incident was first reported via ShotSpotter which detected gunfire around 2:45 a.m. in the 200 block of High Street, according to a news release from Rocky Mount police.

Soon after the gunfire, police were told a 29-year-old man had arrived at the emergency room of UNC Nash Healthcare.

The man had gunshot wounds to his legs and was treated at the hospital. He was later released, police said.

About 10 minutes later and 1.4 miles from the original gunfire call, officers were told about another shooting in the 100 block of Boyd Street.

When police arrived at the scene, they found an 18-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his neck, the news release said.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of a graze wound and later released.

Police said they are not sure if the shootings are connected.

Officials said anyone with info should call the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411 or Twin County Crime Stoppers at 252-977-1111.