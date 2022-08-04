ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Three people, including two teenagers, were arrested after a chase Wednesday led to marijuana and a gun being seized, Rocky Mount police said.

The incident began near the Cokey Road Apartments after there were “recent complaints of criminal activity,” Rocky Mount police said in a news release.

The complaints led to focused patrols who saw a black Jeep driving carelessly and recklessly after leaving the parking lot of the apartments, the news release.

“Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle, but the driver refused to stop for blue lights and sirens,” the news release said.

Police chased the Jeep through the Meadowbrook community. Then, three suspects jumped from the Jeep and ran in the 1700 block of Lynne Avenue, the news release said.

Police chased the trio on foot and caught them.

Dominique Macklin-Cooper, 20, was charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling, felony flee to elude arrest, resisting a public officer and careless and reckless driving, the news release said.

Tazion Baines and Jaquan Wilkins, both 19, were charged with resisting a public officer.

Baines was also charged with misdemeanor carrying a concealed weapon.

Macklin-Cooper was held on a $20,000 secure bond while Baines received a $1,000 secured bond. Wilkins was released without bond.