LILLINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — On Monday, investigators with the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office filed juvenile petitions against two 17-year-olds for the shooting death of James Devon Snipes.

CBS 17 previously reported that Snipes went missing on Aug. 22 from his Lee County home. His body was found two days later in a wooded area near Buffalo Lakes Road and Cooks Lane in Harnett County.

The 17-year-olds were each charged with first degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon and felony conspiracy. They are being held in a juvenile detention facility.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation is ongoing.