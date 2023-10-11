NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Two teens have been arrested after a shooting in Nashville in late September left one person dead and another injured, according to police.

On Sept. 30, shortly before 3:45 p.m., the Nashville Police Department responded to a shots fired call in the area of South Alston Street near the intersection of Church Street.

While units were responding, the Nash County 911 Center received several additional calls stating that police and EMS were needed at the H.D. Cooley Library regarding a person that was shot.

Police said after that call, another call was received from the 200 block of East Sixth Street regarding another person who was shot. After arriving at the location, officers saw a person fleeing the area on foot and after a brief pursuit, they were detained without incident.

While at the scene on East Sixth Street, police found Tyshawn Williams, 20, dead from a gunshot wound.

At the library, police found a 15-year-old boy with gunshot wounds. He was transported to Nash UNC Healthcare in Rocky Mount with non-life-threatening injuries. Police said the boy was released.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the first shooting happened in the 200 block of Alston Street near Church Street.

During the shooting, police said three people in a vehicle and four people walking along the roadway exchanged gunfire in passing, which killed Williams and hurt the 15-year-old. Police said the vehicle then fled the area and drove to Williams’ residence.

Police learned that the person detained was the driver, 18-year-old Khalil Bursey. He was charged with four counts of attempted first-degree murder and is being held in the Nash County Detention Center under a $2.5 million secured bond.

Police said a 17-year-old boy was also inside the vehicle and was taken into custody under a juvenile petition. He is being held at a juvenile detention facility on four counts of attempted first-degree murder. The Nash County District Attorney has since decided to charge the juvenile as an adult.

Nashville police said additional charges might be filed.