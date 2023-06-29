SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WNCN) — Two teens have been charged with attempted first-degree murder and authorities are looking for a third suspect in a daytime shooting that happened June 15 at a Southern Pines hotel.

Southern Pines police are looking for Antonio Hill Jr., 26, of Candor, on two counts each of attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, felony contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile and one count of felony conspiracy to commit murder.

The 14-and 15-year-olds are also charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury. They are in a juvenile secure custody facility.

The shooting happened about 12:45 p.m. in the parking lot of the Best Western Hotel at 1675 U.S. 1. Two people were injured, police said.

If anyone has Information about Hill, they can call the Southern Pines Police Department at (910) 692-7031, or the Investigation Division of the Southern Pines Police Department at (910) 693-1481, or the Crime Tip Line at (910) 693-4110. All information provided will remain confidential and can be provided anonymously.