PINETOPS, N.C. (WNCN) — Two teenagers were arrested on Tuesday for trying to sell a dirt bike on Facebook Marketplace, according to the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office.

On Tuesday, sheriff’s deputies received information regarding a dirt bike that was stolen on Monday that was advertised for sale on the e-commerce platform. Deputies said that the account that made the listing was fake.

Sheriff’s detectives posed as customers to purchase the dirt bike from the individuals and a deal was set up. Deputies swarmed 341 faith Baptist Church Road in Pinetops. Several people were outside with the dirt bike and some ran inside and another person ran into the woods, the sheriff’s office said.

The stolen dirt bike was located and recovered. Deputies also found a stolen Glock 21 handgun and 6.4 grams of cocaine.

Dentavis Staton and Taeshawn Gunter, both 18, were arrested.

Staton was charged with possession of stolen firearm, possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine, and maintaining a vehicle or dwelling place. He received a $75,000 bond.

Gunter was charged with felony possession of stolen goods and received a $15,000 secured bond.