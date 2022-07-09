ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Two teenagers were found shot in a Rocky Mount neighborhood early Saturday evening, police said.

The incident was reported around 7:30 p.m. in the 1700 block of Fletcher Drive, according to a news release from Rocky Mount police.

When police arrived, two 18-year-old men with gunshot wounds were found at the scene, police said.

“The preliminary investigation determined the incident initially occurred in the 1700 block of Windsor Drive,” the news release said.

The area of the shooting is a street over from where the victims were found, according to maps.

One victim was taken to Nash General while the other victim was taken to Vidant in Greenville.

“The Criminal Investigation Division is actively investigating the events that led to the shooting,” the news release said.

Police asked anyone with information about the shooting to call the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411 or Twin County Crime Stoppers at 252-977-1111.