ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — What started as a police response to a trespasser ended in the recovery of stolen toilets and extension cord boxes.

Police said Tuesday that they were called to the McDonald’s on Julian Allsbrook Highway in Roanoke Rapids at 8:17 p.m. Monday night for a male trespasser on the lot, pushing a blue hand cart.

After initially giving officers a fake name, police were able to flush out the lie and find the true identity of the man with the blue cart—Carlton W. Lynch, 59, of Littleton.

In the cart, officers found two toilets and two boxes with extension cords in them. After some investigating, police said the items had been stolen from Lowe’s Home Improvement.

Carlton W. Lynch, 59 (Roanoke Rapids Police Department)

Stolen toilets found in Lynch’s possession. (RRPD)

Lynch was arrested for resist, delay and obstruction. Once the investigation proved the items were stolen, he was charged with habitual larceny and two counts of felony possession of stolen goods, according to police.

Lynch was given a $4,000 bond and is scheduled to return to court Thursday.