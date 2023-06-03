RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — Two Triangle businesses have been nominated as part of USA Today’s 10Best Reader’s Choice 2023 competition.

Andia’s Ice Cream in Cary and Two Roosters with locations in Raleigh, Durham and Wake Forest are among the 20 shops that have been nominated for best ice cream by USA Today. The nominees were chosen by a panel and are currently being put to the vote.

Other ice cream shops in North Carolina were also nominated, including Simply Natural Creamery in Ayden and Beaufort Creamery in Carteret County.

To vote for your favorite ice cream shop, visit USA Today.

You can vote once a day from now until the polls close on June 26 at noon.

The 10 winning shops with the most votes will be announced on July 7.