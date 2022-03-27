PINEHURST, N.C. (WNCN) – A fire engulfed multiple units of a condo building in Pinehurst on Saturday afternoon.

Six condo units were impacted, including two with electrical damage, two with heavy water and smoke damage and two destroyed, according to Batallion Chief Steve Cox of the Pinehurst Fire Department.

Photo courtesy of the Sandhills Sentinel.

At least six people have been displaced from their homes at the St. Andrews Condominiums in Pinehurst, located on Chevy Chase Lane off NC Hwy. 5. No injuries were reported in connection with the fire.

Chief Cox said the blaze took two hours to get under control and was a “wind-driven fire.”

Police coordinated with the fire department to evacuate residents in nearby units while crews worked to tame the fire. Several agencies responded to the scene.