Photos from the Northampton County Sheriff’s Office

GARYSBURG, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies in Northampton County said they are seeking at least two people involved in an armed robbery last weekend.

The armed robbery happened around 1 a.m. Sunday, August 27 at a store in the Garysburg area, about three miles east of Roanoke Rapids, according to a news release from the Northampton County Sheriff’s Office.

Three photos of what appeared to be two different males were released by deputies on Wednesday.

One man was wearing a dark blue Polo shirt and appeared to be holding a cellphone. The other man appeared to be holding a gun and was wearing a mask around his mouth and the lower part of his face.

Deputies said anyone with information about the men in the photos should contact the Northampton County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 534-2611.