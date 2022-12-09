FEARRINGTON VILLAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — Chatham County deputies say they are looking for suspects who robbed a store at gunpoint last month.

The armed robbery happened on November 13 at a convenience store at the intersection of Manns Chapel Road and U.S. 15/501, which is about midway between Fearrington and Chapel Hill, according to a news release from the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office.

Two men were wearing head and face coverings during the armed robbery. One photo from deputies showed a man pointing a gun across the store’s counter. A red sedan was also caught on a surveillance camera, according to deputies.

“Investigators believe someone in the community will recognize these individuals and do the right thing by speaking up!” the news release said.

Photos courtesy: Chatham County Sheriff’s Office

Anyone with info about the armed robbery is asked to contact Chatham County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Chris Massey at chris.massey@chathamsheriff.com or 919-542-2911.