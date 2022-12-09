FEARRINGTON VILLAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — Chatham County deputies say they are looking for suspects who robbed a store at gunpoint last month.
The armed robbery happened on November 13 at a convenience store at the intersection of Manns Chapel Road and U.S. 15/501, which is about midway between Fearrington and Chapel Hill, according to a news release from the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office.
Two men were wearing head and face coverings during the armed robbery. One photo from deputies showed a man pointing a gun across the store’s counter. A red sedan was also caught on a surveillance camera, according to deputies.
“Investigators believe someone in the community will recognize these individuals and do the right thing by speaking up!” the news release said.
Anyone with info about the armed robbery is asked to contact Chatham County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Chris Massey at chris.massey@chathamsheriff.com or 919-542-2911.